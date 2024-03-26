Home / India News / Modi govt has taken many women-centric decisions, says FM Sitharaman

Modi govt has taken many women-centric decisions, says FM Sitharaman

To promote entrepreneurship among women, she said, the government is providing credit facilities under the PM Mudra Scheme without collateral and at a concessional rate

She condemned Congress without taking names for making derogatory remarks against one of her party's women candidates. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 10:25 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consciously taken several women-centric policy decisions for their emancipation and empowerment.

Reeling out some of the decisions, she said, permanent commissioning of women officers, entry of girls in Sainik School, raising maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks, and Poshan Abhiyan benefitting 10 crore women are some of them.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

To promote entrepreneurship among women, she said, the government is providing credit facilities under the PM Mudra Scheme without collateral and at a concessional rate.

So far, she said, 70 per cent of loans sanctioned belong to women category and 30 crore beneficiaries are enrolled.

Besides, she said, 80 per cent of the funds under Stand Up India have gone to women and there is 10 per cent reservation under Fund of Fund being run by SIDBI for women-led startups.

She expressed happiness that 20 startups out of 111 unicorns are led by women.

Talking about public procurement policy, she said, the government has ensured that 3 per cent of their total purchases are from women-led businesses.

Speaking at an event organised by food delivery app Swiggy, she said the first bill passed in the new Parliament building was on women's reservation, which ensures one-third of all seats in the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies for women candidates.

She condemned Congress without taking names for making derogatory remarks against one of her party's women candidates.

She was referring to the political controversy triggered by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's purported objectionable remarks about actor Kangana Ranaut, the BJP's candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read

'Sidbi's outstanding to MFI sector to touch Rs 10,000 cr this fiscal'

IND W vs AUS W 1st T20I Playing 11, live match time, live streaming details

FM Nirmala Sitharaman seeks global help to nab smuggling masterminds

Bihar govt, SIDBI join hands to collaborate on enhancing startup ecosystem

Sidbi to launch app-based 'invoice financing' loans platform 'GST Sahay'

Indian-origin eminent mathematician Dr T N Subramaniam dies in US

As many as 94 new entrants from India in Hurun global billionaires list

Activist Sonam Wangchuk ends 21-day-long hunger strike for Ladakh statehood

'IAF's Gagan Shakti exercise from Apr 1, Army providing logistical support'

DMRC opens entry, exit gates of Lok Kalyan Marg metro station after 9 hours

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanModi govt

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story