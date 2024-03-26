Home / India News / Activist Sonam Wangchuk ends 21-day-long hunger strike for Ladakh statehood

Activist Sonam Wangchuk ends 21-day-long hunger strike for Ladakh statehood

The renowned education reformist said the end of the hunger strike is the beginning of the new phase of the ongoing agitation

Sonam Wangchuk (Photo: X)
Press Trust of India Leh
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 9:30 PM IST
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Tuesday evening ended his 21-day-long hunger strike in support of the demand for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Earlier in the day, he made a fresh appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil the promises made to the people of the Union Territory and also called upon people to use their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections very carefully in the interest of the nation.

"The first phase of the hunger strike is ending today but this is not the end of the agitation, Wangchuk said after taking a glass of juice from a minor girl here amid a massive turnout of people at the protest venue.

The renowned education reformist said the end of the hunger strike is the beginning of the new phase of the ongoing agitation.

"We will continue our struggle (in support of our demands). The gathering of 10,000 people at the venue and participation of over 60,000 others over the past 20 days are a testimony of the people's aspirations," he said.

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 9:30 PM IST

