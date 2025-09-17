Modi launches Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar; asks women to get check-ups done

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar and Rashtriya Poshan Maah campaigns in Madhya Pradesh. He also laid the foundation stone of India's first Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park.

PM Modi turned 75 today, marking his second visit to Madhya Pradesh on his birthday since 2022.

'Health of mothers, sisters a priority'

During his address, Modi said the health of mothers, sisters and daughters is our priority, and the government is working in mission mode for the nutrition of pregnant women and daughters.

Urging the women to get health check-ups done, Modi said, "Our goal is that no woman should fall prey to illness due to lack of information or resources."

The Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar campaign will run till October 2 at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (health and wellness centres) to prioritise women's health with a focus on mental health, gender equity, adolescent anaemia management and active lifestyles. The PM also stressed reducing maternal mortality and infant mortality as much as possible. "With this aim, the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana was launched in 2017. Under this scheme, ₹5,000 is provided for the first child and ₹6,000 for the birth of a second daughter, directly into the mother's bank account," he said.

He added that over 45 million pregnant women have benefited from the scheme, and over ₹19,000 crore has been directly credited into the accounts of these mothers and sisters. PM MITRA scheme The PM MITRA scheme is aimed at building large-scale textile manufacturing hubs in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra with world-class infrastructure and facilities. Modi said, "On Vishwakarma Jayanti today, a major industrial initiative is being launched. The foundation of the country’s largest integrated textile park has been laid here in Dhar." "This park will give new energy to India’s textile industry and ensure that farmers get a fair price for their produce. It will also create large-scale employment opportunities for our youth, both men and women," he added.