Home / India News / Modi launches Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar; asks women to get check-ups done

Modi launches Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar; asks women to get check-ups done

PM Modi at 75: Modi said the health of mothers, sisters and daughters is our priority, and the government is working in mission mode for the nutrition of pregnant women and daughters

modi, madhya pradesh, modi at 75
The PM also stressed reducing maternal mortality and infant mortality as much as possible. Photo: X/@BJP4India
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 2:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar and Rashtriya Poshan Maah campaigns in Madhya Pradesh. He also laid the foundation stone of India's first Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park.
 
PM Modi turned 75 today, marking his second visit to Madhya Pradesh on his birthday since 2022.

'Health of mothers, sisters a priority'

During his address, Modi said the health of mothers, sisters and daughters is our priority, and the government is working in mission mode for the nutrition of pregnant women and daughters.
 
Urging the women to get health check-ups done, Modi said, "Our goal is that no woman should fall prey to illness due to lack of information or resources."
 
The Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar campaign will run till October 2 at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (health and wellness centres) to prioritise women's health with a focus on mental health, gender equity, adolescent anaemia management and active lifestyles.

Reducing maternal mortality rate a key goal: PM

The PM also stressed reducing maternal mortality and infant mortality as much as possible. "With this aim, the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana was launched in 2017. Under this scheme, ₹5,000 is provided for the first child and ₹6,000 for the birth of a second daughter, directly into the mother’s bank account," he said. 
 
He added that over 45 million pregnant women have benefited from the scheme, and over ₹19,000 crore has been directly credited into the accounts of these mothers and sisters.

PM MITRA scheme

The PM MITRA scheme is aimed at building large-scale textile manufacturing hubs in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra with world-class infrastructure and facilities.
 
Modi said, "On Vishwakarma Jayanti today, a major industrial initiative is being launched. The foundation of the country’s largest integrated textile park has been laid here in Dhar."
 
"This park will give new energy to India’s textile industry and ensure that farmers get a fair price for their produce. It will also create large-scale employment opportunities for our youth, both men and women," he added.
 
(With inputs from PTI)
 
 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HC directs Congress to take off AI-generated video of PM, his late mother

Over half voters in most states may not have documents in SIR: EC officials

SC asks CAQM, CPCB, states to submit air pollution control plan in 3 weeks

Putin, other world leaders extend greetings to PM Modi on 75th birthday

LIVE news updates: PM Modi turns 75; BJP launches fortnight-long 'Sewa Pakhwada' campaign

Topics :Narendra ModiNarendra Modi speechMadhya PradeshBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story