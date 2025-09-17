Home / India News / HC directs Congress to take off AI-generated video of PM, his late mother

HC directs Congress to take off AI-generated video of PM, his late mother

The Bihar Congress had last week posted the video on its X handle, which portrayed Modi's mother criticising him for his politics

gavel law cases
Acting Chief Justice P B Baijanthri passed the order on a petition filed by Vivekanand Singh. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 1:27 PM IST
The Patna High Court on Wednesday directed the Congress to take off from its social media handles an AI-generated video depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother.

Acting Chief Justice P B Baijanthri passed the order on a petition filed by Vivekanand Singh.

In the petition, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Union government and the Election Commission were also named as respondents.

"The court, while ordering immediate withdrawal of the video, has also issued notices to Gandhi, Facebook, Twitter and Google," EC's counsel Siddharth Prasad told PTI.

The Bihar Congress had last week posted the video on its X handle, which portrayed Modi's mother criticising him for his politics.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

