Mohan Yadav meets Consul General of France, discusses trade, tourism in MP

Mukherjee said tour guides in Madhya Pradesh will be trained in the French language with the help of the French Embassy so that they can easily guide French tourists and make their journey easier

Mukherjee also invited French film producers and directors to shoot in Madhya Pradesh and added that artists from France would be invited to major events organised in Madhya Pradesh, and artists from the state would also be a part of the cultural programmes in France.
Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 1:07 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Consul General of France Jean-Marc Sr-Charlet and discussed possibilities of investment by the European country in trade, industry and tourism sectors.

The consul general called on the chief minister at the latter's residence on Friday evening, and principal secretary to the chief minister, Sanjay Shukla, was also present on the occasion, an official said on Saturday.

Sr-Charlet first met officials of the state tourism board and discussed the possibilities of promoting exchange in the cultural and tourism sector between France and Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Madhya Pradesh is known for its rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes. Bhedaghat, Sanchi, Bhimbetka and Khajuraho are popular among French tourists.

"The state is set to strengthen its tourism ties with France. The French embassy and Madhya Pradesh tourism board will work together to promote culture and tourism," the official said.

During an interaction with the tourism board's additional managing director, Bidisha Mukherjee, the French delegation led by Sr-Charlet discussed the possibility of promoting exchange in the cultural and tourism sector.

The director of the French Institute in India and counsellor for education, science and culture, Gregor Trumel and coordinator of the Alliance Franaise's Network in India, Emilie Jacament, were part of the delegation, the official said.

Points such as publicising tourist destinations of India, making tour guides proficient in the French language and giving opportunity to French artists to perform in cultural events of the state were discussed during the interaction, she said.

Mukherjee said tour guides in Madhya Pradesh will be trained in the French language with the help of the French Embassy so that they can easily guide French tourists and make their journey easier.

She said the tourism board has trained 19 guides in the French language training. Now, front office executives, receptionists and other beneficiaries working in hotels and resorts of the tourism department will also be made proficient in the language.

Mukherjee also invited French film producers and directors to shoot in Madhya Pradesh and added that artists from France would be invited to major events organised in Madhya Pradesh, and artists from the state would also be a part of the cultural programmes in France.

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

