Monsoon arrives in MP, IMD issues alert for heavy rains in some districts

According to the met office, Betul recorded the highest rainfall of 120.6 mm while Gwalior recorded the minimum rainfall which is 0.1mm in the last 24 hours

ANI
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 11:39 AM IST
Monsoon has arrived in Madhya Pradesh and an alert for heavy rains has been issued in some parts of the state.

"Monsoon has arrived in Madhya Pradesh. There is a possibility of heavy rains in Bhopal, Katni, Raisen, Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Seoni, Sagar, Sehore, Chhindwara, Balaghat and Betul on Monday," said Pramendra Kumar, Meteorologist, IMD Bhopal.

According to the met office, Betul recorded the highest rainfall of 120.6 mm while Gwalior recorded the minimum rainfall which is 0.1mm in the last 24 hours.

The rainfall in other regions was Bhopal 77.2 mm, Ratlam 61mm, Khargone 59.8mm, Mandla 54.4mm, Jabalpur 55.0mm, Umaria 48.6mm, Chindwara 40.0mm, Raisen 32.8mm, Malanjkhand 24.4mm, Guna 17.1mm Pachmari 15.2mm, Sagar 11.2mm, Damoh 11.0mm, Khajuraho 9.6mm, Narsinghpur 5.0mm, Narmadapuram 3.6mm, Seoni 2.2mm and Tikamgarh 0.2mm.

Earlier on Sunday evening, Bhopal witnessed a change in weather and received heavy rainfall.

Monsoon Madhya PradeshRainfallMonsoon rains

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 11:39 AM IST

