Home / India News / Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on 3-day tour, set to visit different districts

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on 3-day tour, set to visit different districts

Gehlot will be on a tour of Bundi and Kota districts on Wednesday, will participate in various programs, and will address public meetings

ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 11:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is scheduled to travel to various districts of Rajasthan and address public meetings over the next three days.

He will be visiting Udaipur, Salumbar and Dungarpur districts and will address public gatherings and participate in various programs.

On Monday his itinerary includes a night stay in Dungarpur.

Chief Minister Gehlot will be on a tour of Nimbahera and Kapasan area of Chittorgarh on Tuesday where he will lay the foundation stone of various projects and address public gatherings.

Gehlot will be on a tour of Bundi and Kota districts on Wednesday, will participate in various programs, and will address public meetings.

Also Read

Despite political crisis, he attended programme: PM Modi on Ashok Gehlot

No tradition in Congress to offer posts to pacify leaders: CM Ashok Gehlot

PM refers to Raj Cong crisis, thanks CM Gehlot for attending train launch

Ashok Gehlot has 'RSS phobia', says BJP's Rajasthan chief Joshi

PM Modi praises Rajasthan CM Gehlot for attending Vande Bharat launch

Changing nature of violence in Manipur is concern for HM: Biren

Puri to meet 25 Delhi school principals, share achievements of Modi govt

Bengaluru Airport launches 'BLR Pulse' app to cater to needs of passengers

Mumbai suburbs receive moderate to heavy rains, more showers likely

8 injured as wedding pandal collapses due to heavy rain in MP's Damoh

Topics :Ashok GehlotrajasthanCongress

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story