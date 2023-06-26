Home / India News / Puri to meet 25 Delhi school principals, share achievements of Modi govt

Puri to meet 25 Delhi school principals, share achievements of Modi govt

At the event, to be held at India Habitat Centre at 12.30 pm, Puri will brief the principals and their spouses about the various achievements of the Modi government during its nine years

Press Trust of India New Delhi
File photo of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 11:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will on Monday meet the principals of 25 prominent public schools in Delhi to share the achievements of the Narendra Modi government.

At the event, to be held at India Habitat Centre at 12.30 pm, Puri will brief the principals and their spouses about the various achievements of the Modi government during its nine years, BJP leader Neel Kant Bakshi said.

The BJP is carrying out a month-long outreach campaign across the country during which senior leaders and Union ministers are interacting with different sections of society to inform them about the achievements of the party-led government at the Centre.

Also Read

Everything back to normalcy after 51 hours: Hardeep Puri defends Vaishnaw

Puri releases guidelines for ranking cities based on financial performance

Will have International Biofuel Alliance before G20 summit: Hardeep Puri

BBC in hands of people with agenda on India: Union Min Hardeep Singh Puri

PM prioritising energy sector in northeast: Union minister Hardeep Puri

Bengaluru Airport launches 'BLR Pulse' app to cater to needs of passengers

Mumbai suburbs receive moderate to heavy rains, more showers likely

8 injured as wedding pandal collapses due to heavy rain in MP's Damoh

J&K's Ramban administration orders closure of schools due to heavy rains

PM Modi, India represent lynchpin in Prez Biden's strategy in Asia: Report

Topics :Hardeep Singh PuriDelhi schoolsModi govt

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story