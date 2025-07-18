Home / India News / Monsoon progress: 80% of India gets normal to excess rainfall, shows data

Monsoon progress: 80% of India gets normal to excess rainfall, shows data

However, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, and some states in the northeast witnessed deficient rainfall so far

While there was a slight dip in rainfall during the week ending July 11, it wasn’t significant enough to raise concerns. (Photo: PTI)
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 12:05 AM IST
The southwest monsoon has been 9 per cent above normal across India between June 1 and July 17.
 
While there was a slight dip in rainfall during the week ending July 11, it wasn’t significant enough to raise concerns. Overall, the monsoon has been normal to excess in nearly 80 per cent of the country’s meteorological subdivisions, with only 20 per cent reporting a deficiency.
 
However, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, and some states in the northeast witnessed deficient rainfall so far. Business Standard takes a closer look at some of them. 
 

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 11:23 PM IST

