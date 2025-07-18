Home / India News / ED arrests ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel's son in Chhattisgarh liquor case scam

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 1:02 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged liquor scam, news agency PTI reported.
 

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

