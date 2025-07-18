Pilots' organisation urges inclusion in Air India crash probe as observer

The Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India) on Friday once again urged the Centre to include its representatives as observers in the ongoing investigation into last month’s Air India crash that claimed 260 lives, reported PTI.

ALPA India has repeatedly asked to be part of the inquiry process. In line with global best practices and Annex 13 of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the association said pilot groups may assist investigations as technical advisers.

“ALPA India once again renews its request to be included as an observer in the ongoing investigation of VT-ANB, to contribute professionally and help strengthen the safety framework of Indian aviation,” the association said in a statement, as quoted by PTI.

ALSO READ: Too early to draw conclusions: AAIB on Air India plane crash probe It added that such incidents should be examined with full diligence, transparency, and impartiality. The request comes a day after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) stated that it was premature to reach any “definite conclusions” regarding the cause of the crash on the basis of its preliminary report. It further added that a final report will be published with the root causes once the inquiry is complete, and urged people not to spread unverified claims. “The purpose of the AAIB’s investigation and preliminary report is to provide information about what happened. At this stage, it is too early to reach any definite conclusions... AAIB appeals to all concerned to await publication of the final investigation report after completion of the investigation. AAIB will also publish updates as and when required, which have technical and public interest,” G V G Yugandhar, director-general of the AAIB, said.