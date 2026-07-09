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Monsoon rains continue in Delhi, causing waterlogging in several areas

Heavy rain caused waterlogging in several areas, with the weather office forecasting widespread rainfall across Delhi and neighbouring states through July 10

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon
The continuing rain is expected to bring relief from the mounting humidity that residents have been contending with in recent days (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 7:40 AM IST
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Rain lashed parts of Delhi in the early hours of Thursday, extending a wet spell in the national capital and bringing much-needed relief to residents from the recent humid conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "Orange Alert" for the capital, signalling heavy rainfall over the region through most of the day.

Continuous rain led to slight waterlogging in parts of the city, including the New Delhi Railway Station, Munirka and other parts.

According to IMD, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh until July 10. A fresh spell of rain is expected to continue over Northeast Uttar Pradesh till July 13, while East Rajasthan is likely to see similar activity on July 9.

The continuing rain is expected to bring relief from the mounting humidity that residents have been contending with in recent days.

The temperature was recorded around 25.8 degrees Celsius at 2.30 am with calm winds.

On Wednesday, a significant monsoon spell swept across North India, offering a welcome reprieve from sweltering heat.

In Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, overnight heavy rainfall resulted in extensive waterlogging, significantly hampering traffic and pedestrian movement.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall was reported in Rajasthan. In Dungarpur, heavy overnight rain accompanied by thunder and lightning led to flooding and waterlogging in several localities, with water levels rising above three feet in parts of the old city, including Ghati, Kanera Pol, Mochi Bazar and Bhoiwada.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :monsoon rainfallDelhi weatherweather forecastIMD weather forecastIndian monsoon

First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 7:39 AM IST

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