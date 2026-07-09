Monsoon rains continue in Delhi, causing waterlogging in several areas

Rain lashed parts of Delhi in the early hours of Thursday, extending a wet spell in the national capital and bringing much-needed relief to residents from the recent humid conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "Orange Alert" for the capital, signalling heavy rainfall over the region through most of the day.

Continuous rain led to slight waterlogging in parts of the city, including the New Delhi Railway Station, Munirka and other parts.

According to IMD, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh until July 10. A fresh spell of rain is expected to continue over Northeast Uttar Pradesh till July 13, while East Rajasthan is likely to see similar activity on July 9.