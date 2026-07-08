Courts step in to check AI-driven breaches of personality rights

Courts are increasingly stepping in to protect individuals’ rights over their appearance, voice and other attributes in the absence of a dedicated law as artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled misuse of identity surges, experts said.

Courts across the country are relying on constitutional protections covering the freedom of speech and expression as well as life and liberty, principles against false commercial use of a person’s identity and provisions of the Copyright Act, the Trade Marks Act and the Information Technology Act, 2000, experts said.

“Courts don’t grant personality rights, they recognise them. What the court examines is whether your identity has acquired enough commercial weight that someone profiting off it without consent constitutes an actionable wrong,” Isheta T Batra, Founder of law firm TrailBlazer Advocates, said.

John Doe (in foreign jurisdictions) and Ashok Kumar (in India) are orders where a victim knows his or her rights are being violated but doesn't know by whom. It basically stops unknown people from violating the rights of the person who has filed the case.

Courts routinely issue “John Doe” or “Ashok Kumar” orders restraining unknown defendants, along with dynamic injunctions against intermediaries and platforms, said Lavin Hirani, Managing Partner at Hirani & Associates.

In practice, courts grant relief through interim injunctions, often ex parte (from one party), where plaintiffs establish a prima facie case of unauthorised use of their persona, such as name, image, voice, likeness or other distinctive attributes, along with irreparable harm and a favourable balance of convenience.

Courts first assess the public association and status of the individual, followed by the nature of misuse, ranging from deepfakes and advertisements to counterfeit merchandise and even pornographic content, before granting interim relief, Shwetank Tripathi, a partner designate of ANM Global, said.

These orders allow plaintiffs to subsequently implead additional infringers without repeated court intervention, the experts said.

No definition of ‘celebrity’ While the broader definition of a “celebrity” is assumed to be anyone who has attained or gained enough fame to be followed by others, there is no statutory definition of a “celebrity” under Indian laws.