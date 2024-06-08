Home / India News / Monsoon rains: IMD predicts heavy rains, gusty winds across Kerala today

Monsoon rains: IMD predicts heavy rains, gusty winds across Kerala today

According the latest IMD update, thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rainfall and gusty wind speed reaching upto 40 kmph is expected at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram district

Mumbai, rains
Vehicles move on a road amid rain, at Vashi, in Navi Mumbai, Monday, May 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 1:56 PM IST
With Southwest Monsoon continuing to dump rains in Kerala, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted heavy downpour and gusty winds in various places across the state on Saturday.

According the latest IMD update, thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rainfall and gusty wind speed reaching upto 40 kmph is expected at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Thunderstorm with moderate rainfall and gusty wind speed reaching 40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places in Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur districts, it said.

The weather department also predicted light rainfall at one or two places in all other districts of the southern state.

Meanwhile, the shutters of Aruvikkara Dam in Thiruvananthapuram were raised by 25 CM on Saturday morning, district authorities said.

The shutters may be further raised in the coming hours and those living in the area should exercise caution, they added.

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

