Home / India News / Justice Arvind Singh Chandel takes oath as Patna HC judge at Raj Bhavan

Justice Arvind Singh Chandel takes oath as Patna HC judge at Raj Bhavan

Justice Chandel was transferred to Patna High Court from Chhattisgarh High Court on May 29 through a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice

gavel law cases
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 12:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Justice Arvind Singh Chandel on Saturday took oath as a judge of the Patna High Court.

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to Justice Chandel in a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here. Several dignitaries were present in the swearing-in ceremony.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Justice Chandel was transferred to Patna High Court from Chhattisgarh High Court on May 29 through a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Born in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh on September 1, 1963, Justice Chandel got a BA degree from Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla University, Raipur and an LLB degree from Guru Ghasidas University, Bilaspur.

He joined as a civil judge class II at Civil Court at Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh on August 26, 1987, as per the website of the Chhattisgarh High Court.

Thereafter, he served in the subordinate judiciary in various posts in various places in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

He served as the presiding officer, State Transport Appellate Tribunal, Raipur and also as District and Sessions Judge, Kawardha.

He also served as the Additional Registrar (Administration), Registrar (Vigilance) and (Inspection and Inquiry) of Chhattisgarh High Court.

He was elevated as Additional Judge of Chhattisgarh High Court on June 27, 2017 and took oath as permanent judge of the high court on September 2, 2019.

Also Read

Shankar Sharma's market strategy post Lok Sabha exit poll: Stay strapped in

Who is Lalit Mohan Jha, the 'mastermind' behind Parliament security breach?

Parl security breach case: Court extends custodial remand of Lalit Jha

Raghvendra Singh appointed as principal secretary to Madhya Pradesh CM

Amethi to not have contender from Gandhi family for first time in 25 yrs

Injustice meted out to state students in NEET exam results: Maha govt

With Ramoji Rao's demise, India lost media titan: President Murmu

Bill to raise legal marriage age for women lapses as 17th LS dissolves

IMA jr doctors demand CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in NEET 2024

Passenger movement through Maitri Setu to start in Sept, says official

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Patna HCIndian Judiciaryjudicial infrastructureSupreme Court

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story