Trump's Nobel ego trip and 50% tariff penalty: What hurt US-India ties?

A June 17 phone call between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been cited as a turning point in India-US relations, according to a report in the New York Times . Trump reportedly reiterated his claim of having “solved” the India-Pakistan conflict and said Islamabad was considering nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize . The suggestion carried an implicit expectation that PM Modi should follow suit.

However, the Prime Minister rejected the idea, stressing that the ceasefire had been reached directly between India and Pakistan and that no third-party mediation was involved. Indian officials later released a statement affirming that New Delhi "does not and will never accept mediation” in its disputes with Pakistan.

Weeks after the phone call, The June 17 exchange marked the beginning of a souring phase in the Trump-Modi relationship, once showcased through the "Howdy Modi" and "Namaste Trump" rallies. Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports , followed by another 25 per cent on purchases of Russian oil. This raised India's effective tariff burden to 50 per cent, placing New Delhi among the hardest-hit trade partners of the United States. Trump's hunger for Nobel According to the New York Times report, at the core of the tensions was Donald Trump's fixation on winning the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration over not receiving a Nobel Peace Prize, even as the White House under his tenure openly sought recognition for him.

At a February press briefing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump complained, “They will never give me a Nobel Peace Prize. I deserve it.” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declared it “well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize", citing that he has “brokered, on average, one peace deal or ceasefire per month” during his term. She credited him with resolving conflicts involving India-Pakistan , Cambodia-Thailand, Rwanda-DRC, Israel-Iran, Serbia-Kosovo, Egypt-Ethiopia, among others. According to Norwegian outlet Dagens Næringsliv, Trump even called Norway’s Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg to discuss a NoPeace Prize nomination.