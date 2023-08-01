Home / India News / Monsoon session: LS adjourned till 2 pm amid oppn protests on Manipur

Monsoon session: LS adjourned till 2 pm amid oppn protests on Manipur

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday following continuing protests by opposition members seeking to raise the issue of violence in Manipur.

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 1:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday following continuing protests by opposition members seeking to raise the issue of violence in Manipur.

As soon as the House met for the day, opposition members started shouting slogans and displayed placards. Some were in the well of the House and some stood near the speaker's chair.

Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that they will be given time to raise the issues.

BSP member Kunwar Danish Ali, standing near his seat, also raised slogans on the violence in Nuh in Haryana

Three questions and related supplementaries were taken up during Question Hour. As the protests continued, the chair adjourned proceedings till 2 pm.

Protests on the Manipur violence have disrupted Lok Sabha proceedings since the start of the Monsoon session on July 20. PTI SKU RAM

http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg

We bring the World to you"

Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

Also Read

Oppn continues protest over demands on Manipur, LS adjourned till 2 pm

LS adjourned for the day; govt assures discussion on Manipur in both Houses

Lok Sabha adjourned after passing forest conservation bill amid oppn uproar

Lok Sabha passes bill on bio-diversity, proceedings adjourned till 5 PM

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod to market generic diabetes drug

Manipur video: SC asks CBI not to proceed with recording women's statements

Bajrang Dal camp organisers booked for imparting arms training in school

300,000 5G sites installed within 10 months of service launch: Vaishnaw

Commission examining sub-categorisation of OBCs submits report to President

Topics :Lok SabhaParliamentManipur

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story