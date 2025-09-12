Monsoon withdrawal likely to begin around September 17, says IMD

After pounding much of India with surplus rains, the southwest monsoon is expected to start withdrawing from some parts of northwest India by September 17, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It added that conditions are likely to become favourable for the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from some parts of northwest India towards the end of the week ending September 17.

From June 1 to September 11, cumulative rainfall across the country has been 8 per cent above normal. Rains in northwest India were 34 per cent above normal, Central India recorded 11 per cent more than normal, and south peninsular India around 7 per cent above normal. Only east and northeast India received deficient rainfall, at 20 per cent below average, during this period.