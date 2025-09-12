Home / India News / Monsoon withdrawal likely to begin around September 17, says IMD

Monsoon withdrawal likely to begin around September 17, says IMD

IMD says southwest monsoon likely to start withdrawing from northwest India by September 17, after surplus rains left the country with 8% above-normal rainfall this season

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon
People walk on a road amid rains at Jangpura, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 5:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After pounding much of India with surplus rains, the southwest monsoon is expected to start withdrawing from some parts of northwest India by September 17, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It added that conditions are likely to become favourable for the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from some parts of northwest India towards the end of the week ending September 17.
 
From June 1 to September 11, cumulative rainfall across the country has been 8 per cent above normal. Rains in northwest India were 34 per cent above normal, Central India recorded 11 per cent more than normal, and south peninsular India around 7 per cent above normal. Only east and northeast India received deficient rainfall, at 20 per cent below average, during this period.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Karnataka govt drafts rules to cap movie ticket prices at ₹200 statewide

LIVE news: Govt preparing incentives to encourage production of rare earth magnets, says minister

Andhra govt rescues over 150 Telugu people stranded in violence-hit Nepal

India to surpass US in metro connectivity soon: Manohar Lal Khattar

Tariffs on India imposed out of fear of nation's rising strength: Bhagwat

Topics :Monsoon Monsoon forecastIMDIndia Meteorological Department

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story