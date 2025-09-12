Home / India News / Humans, nations will suffer unless they realise true self: Mohan Bhagwat

Humans, nations will suffer unless they realise true self: Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat said India is great and that Indians must strive to be great as well. He said India is big and it wants to grow bigger

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat (Image: PTI)
Press Trust of India Nagpur
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 1:44 PM IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said that human beings and countries will continue to face problems unless they understand their real self.

Speaking at the 7th foundation day of Brahma Kumaris Vishwa Shanti Sarovar in Nagpur, Bhagwat said that just like Brahma Kumaris, a women-led spiritual movement, RSS works to awaken inner consciousness.

Unless human beings and countries understand their real self, they will continue to face problems. If we show compassion and overcome fear, we will have no enemies, he said.

Bhagwat said India is great and that Indians must strive to be great as well. He said India is big and it wants to grow bigger.

If others think, what will happen to us as India grows bigger and progresses'... then the issue of tariffs crops up, he said, without naming the US.

The RSS chief said if humans change their attitude from me to us, all issues will be resolved. The world is looking for solutions, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Mohan BhagwatRSS chief Mohan BhagwatRSS

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

