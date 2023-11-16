Home / India News / More Myanmar troops fleeing rebel attacks enter India, says report

More Myanmar troops fleeing rebel attacks enter India, says report

The military ruled Myanmar with an iron fist for 50 years after seizing power in 1962, insisting it was the only institution capable of holding the diverse country together

Reuters
Myanmar Junta airstrike

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 10:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

At least 29 more Myanmar soldiers ent­ered India on Thursday fleeing an at­ta­ck by insurgents on their military base close to the Indian border, an Ind­ian police official said, as rebels step up assaults against the ruling junta.

Earlier this week, 43 Myanmar soldiers entered Mizoram after their military bases were overrun by the rebels. Nearly 40 were sent back by Indian au­t­horities through a different border crossing point a few hundred km east.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Myanmar’s military has battled ethnic minority and other insurgencies for decades but a 2021 coup has broug­ht unprecedented coordination bet­ween anti-military forces that are mounting the biggest challenge to the army in years.

The country’s military rulers have ordered all government staff and those with military experience to prepare to serve in case of emergency, Tin Maung Swe, secretary of an administrative council in the capital, Naypyitaw said on Thursday, after the junta reported “heavy assaults” in several places.

“If necessary, such a unit might be required to go out and serve for natural disasters, and security,” the junta's council said in an order.

A parallel government formed by pro-democracy politicians to oppose the military, and allied with insurgent factions has launched a “Road to Naypyitaw” campaign which it says is aimed at taking control of the capital.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the 2021 coup, when the military oust­ed a government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, ending a decade of tentative democratic reform.

The military ruled Myanmar with an iron fist for 50 years after seizing power in 1962, insisting it was the only institution capable of holding the diverse country together.

Clashes have sent refugees into all of Myanmar’s neighbours, including thousands who fled into India in rec­ent days from fighting in Chin State in the northwest. Lalmalsawma Hnamte, a police official in Mizoram’s Vamphai district, where the latest 29 Myanmar soldiers entered India from the Tuibal military base in Chin state, said the soldiers were handed over to the paramilitary border guarding force.

Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for India’s foreign ministry, said on Thurs­day that New Delhi was “deeply concerned” about the situation along the border. He reiterated New Delhi’s position, asking for a cessation of violence and resolution of the situation through dialogue.

Western governments have re-imp­osed sanctions on the Myanmar junta in response to the coup and crackdow­ns on protests and demanded the re­lease of Suu Kyi and other pro-democracy politicians and activists.

Also Read

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

MNF does not subscribe to NDA government's policies: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram polls: ECI team asks for more checkposts to curb alcohol smuggling

Ahead of Mizoram elections, former MNF minister K Beichhua joins BJP

India, US, 12 other IPEF members conclude talks on fair economy agreements

EC compiling details of electoral bonds shared by parties, to submit to SC

Hotels bookings, airfares skyrocket in Ahmedabad ahead of World Cup final

IPEF member countries conclude negotiations for two more pillars

Meghalaya govt accepts FRBM Act amendment, allows Rs 400 cr borrowing boost

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MyanmarMizoramInsurgency

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story