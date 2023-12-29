Home / India News / Mortal remains of DMDK chief Vijayakanth brought to Chennai's Island Ground

Mortal remains of DMDK chief Vijayakanth brought to Chennai's Island Ground

The mortal remains will be kept at Island Ground from 6 am to 1 pm for the public to pay their last respects

DMDK Chief Vijayakanth. Photo: Wikipedia
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 8:36 AM IST
The mortal remains of DMDK president and actor Vijayakanth were brought to Island Ground, Anna Salai on Friday morning.

The mortal remains will be kept at Island Ground from 6 am to 1 pm for the public to pay their last respects.

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder-leader and actor Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai, aged 71, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The mortal remains of the DMDK chief were earlier kept at the DMDK office, where multiple political leaders, actors, and others came to pay their tributes.

Actor Vijay paid tribute to DMDK chief Captain Vijayakanth.

Tamil Nadu minister Ranipet R Gandhi, along with DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi, also paid tribute to the DMDK chief in Kancheepuram.

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had also arrived at the DMDK office to pay tribute to the deceased actor.

Earlier, in November, Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated.

Suffering from coughing and throat pain, he was under the observation of doctors for 14 days.

Widely known as 'Captain', Vijayakanth's life is marked by a successful career in the Tamil film industry.

He was featured in 154 movies before venturing into politics. While holding a position at Nadigar Sangam (officially known as the South Indian Artists' Association (SIAA)), Vijayakanth brought revolutionary changes to the South Indian film industry.

He also served as a member of the Legislative Assembly twice, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies.

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 8:36 AM IST

