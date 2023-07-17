Home / India News / Mortar shell found near Shastri Nagar bridge at Chd's Bapu Dham Colony

Mortar shell found near Shastri Nagar bridge at Chd's Bapu Dham Colony

A bomb disposal squad of the Army was later called in which took away the shell for its safe disposal, police said, adding that an investigation was underway

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 12:13 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An abandoned mortar shell was found near the Shastri Nagar bridge behind the Bapu Dham Colony here, police said on Sunday.

After receiving information about the shell, police cordoned the area off and traffic going towards the Shastri Nagar bridge was also diverted, they said.

A team of the Chandigarh Operation Cell and police was deployed near the spot.

A bomb disposal squad of the Army was later called in which took away the shell for its safe disposal, police said, adding that an investigation was underway.

Also Read

Joshimath in focus, all you must know about Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra

Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri: What is Char Dham Yatra?

Upcoming retail trade policy to help brick and mortar traders: Centre

Uttarakhand govt to make new arrangements to facilitate 'Char Dham Yatra'

Char Dham Yatra 2023: Badrinath Dham doors open for devotees today

Atishi asks officials to expedite water drainage from sections of Ring Road

Work underway to drain floodwater from Rajghat, says Delhi LG Saxena

North India floods: Irdai asks insurance firms to settle claims quickly

India's global DPI proposal faces resistance from developed nations

Yamuna breaches 'low flood' mark in Agra; relief preparedness stepped up

Topics :Mortar ShellChandigarh

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 12:13 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story