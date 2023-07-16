Home / India News / Yamuna breaches 'low flood' mark in Agra; relief preparedness stepped up

Yamuna breaches 'low flood' mark in Agra; relief preparedness stepped up

The Yamuna Kinara Road leading to the Taj Mahal here got waterlogged due to backflow from drains falling into the flooded river

Press Trust of India Agra

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Officials stepped up relief preparedness as the water level in Yamuna rose to 495.8 feet here on Sunday, slightly breaching the 'low flood level' mark.

As the river started swelling, it inundated nearby roads and a crematorium in Tajganj and touched the wall of the Itmad-ud-daulah monument.

The Yamuna Kinara Road leading to the Taj Mahal here got waterlogged due to backflow from drains falling into the flooded river.

District Magistrate Navneet Chahal inspected the low-lying areas in Agra city and directed the officials concerned to make proper arrangements in case a flood-like situation arises.

Speaking to PTI, Yashvardhan Srivastav, ADM (Finance and Revenue) said, "The water level in Yamuna was 495.8 feet by 4 pm on Sunday. The low-flood level of this river in Agra is 495 feet. The medium flood level here is at 499 feet and high flood level at 508 feet."

We are prepared to tackle a flood-like situation if it arises. Posts have been created and boatmen and divers are on alert. Locals in low-lying areas have been advised to remain alert, Srivastava said.

We have set up barricades on the river ghats from Kailash Temple in Sikandra till the Dusshera Ghat near the Taj Mahal, he added.

Arrangements have also been stepped up near the villages in the Agra district bordering the Chambal river, an official said.

Medical camps have been set at these places, the official added.

According to the official, the rise in the Yamuna level here was caused by the release of water from two barrages in the last 24 hours -- 1,06,473 cusec water from the Okhla Barrage and 1,24,302 cusec water from the Gokul Barrage in Mathura, where all seven gates have been opened.

Ramesh Wadhwa, a senior citizen residing here, recalled the 1978 floods that ravaged Agra after the Yamuna level here crossed the danger mark.

Yamuna Kinara Road, Belanganj market and other places on the banks of the river were flooded and villages and ghats were submerged. Agra has not witnessed a flood-like situation since then, Wadhwa said.

Also Read

SC's intervention positively impacted Taj city's environment: Activists

Yamuna River reaches record high: Here's how to check water levels online

Danish royalty makes India visit after 20 yrs, head to the Taj Mahal

Titan to more than double Zoya luxury store counts, top-line by FY27

IHCL inks 2nd Taj in Kerala's Kochi; brand clocks 100 hotels in India

Delhi comes up with 'mega action plan' to curb vector-borne diseases

Commerce secretary Barthwal visiting UK for free-trade agreement talks

From jets to limos, Gandhinagar finds a new place on the world map

Oppn parties have lost hope, they are confused: Maharashtra CM Shinde

'Abnormal' rains in 14 Raj districts, only Jaisalmer gets scanty rainfall

Topics :YamunaAgraflood

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 11:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story