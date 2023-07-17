Home / India News / Work underway to drain floodwater from Rajghat, says Delhi LG Saxena

Work underway to drain floodwater from Rajghat, says Delhi LG Saxena

The entire Rajghat area was inundated due to the backflow of a drain with floodwaters from the Yamuna rushing in and entering even the memorial complex

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Yamuna water enters Gandhi memorial at Rajghat

Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 12:08 AM IST
Efforts are underway to drain the floodwater from Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat here, Delhi LG VK Saxena said on Sunday.

The LG inspected the work underway in the evening.

The entire Rajghat area was inundated due to the backflow of a drain with floodwaters from the Yamuna rushing in and entering even the memorial complex.

"Efforts have begun to slowly yield results. A bold decision of making holes in the walls around Rajghat & the Samadhi complex to get water out as per gradient, along with pumping it out, led to it gushing out," Saxena tweeted, sharing photos of the ongoing work.

The flame at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi remained undiminished, he said.

In a series of tweets, the LG also updated about various works to restore flood-affected roads in the city. He inspected the ongoing work to restore the Ring Road for traffic.

"The road adjacent to Salimgarh Fort has been opened on one side and the other side is being restored. 25 Multifunctional vehicles from MCD will start cleaning & restoring the affected Ring road, from tomorrow," he said in another tweet.

Further, the LG said the embankment on the mouth of collapsed Regulator 12 near the WHO building has been fully fortified by the Army and no water is flowing back now.

The Army is now restoring the regulator, he said.

A breach in the regulator on Thursday evening caused water from the Yamuna to inundate the ITO area and part of the Ring Road and Mathura Road.

Topics :V K SaxenaDelhiFloods

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 12:08 AM IST

