MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai meets locals in Srinagar, visits LoC

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, met the residents of Srinagar living along the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday.

"In continued visits to forward areas of Kashmir, MoS (Home) Nityanand Rai had a meeting with the local populace residing near Loc and emphasised the overall development of these areas with the coordination of BSF and local administration," BSF Kashmir posted on X.



Nityanand Rai paid a two-day visit to the Border Security Force FTR Head Quarter, Kashmir, to review the security situation and operational preparedness on the Line of Control.

During the official tour, the Minister visited forward locations in the Niru-Gurez sector, interacted with field commanders and troops, reviewed the security arrangements and additional requirements of infrastructure and operational equipment in the forward field formations.

While appreciating the high level of commitment and dedication of BSF troops towards national security, Nityanand Rai, during interaction with troops in Sainik Sammelan, briefed them about various initiatives being taken by the government towards capacity building and welfare of troops of all the CAPFs. He also interacted with the civilian population of Niru village.

On July 14, a strategic security review meeting was held at Frontier HQ BSF, Kashmir with Senior BSF Officers to assess current challenges and future strategies, with a focus on enhancing intelligence capabilities, inter-agency coordination, and community engagement to ensure holistic security.

The Minister highlighted the significance of community cooperation in maintaining peace and fostering development, urging local leaders and citizens to support security efforts.

"The dedication and bravery exhibited by BSF troops in Kashmir are truly commendable. Their relentless efforts are pivotal in ensuring the safety and security of our nation. The government is committed in providing all necessary support to enhance their capabilities and welfare." Rai said.