Most Indian knowledge workers use AI at workplace, says Microsoft Report

AI is increasingly influencing the way people work as well as hire and India has one of the highest AI adoption rates among knowledge workers, says a report by Microsoft and LinkedIn.

According to the India findings of the 2024 Annual Work Trend Index from Microsoft and LinkedIn, 92 per cent of knowledge workers in India use AI at work, as compared to the global figure of 75 per cent.

However, a large majority, 91 per cent of leaders in India, also believe their companies need to adopt AI to stay competitive and 54 per cent worry their organisation lacks a plan and vision for implementation.

The findings are based on a survey of 31,000 people in 31 countries, labour and hiring trends on LinkedIn, trillions of Microsoft 365 productivity signals and research with Fortune 500 customers.

As per the report, AI skills are now a top priority when it comes to hiring, with 75 per cent stating they wouldn't hire someone lacking in AI skills, outpacing the global average of 66 per cent.

"AI skills outweigh experience, with 80 per cent of leaders in India preferring to hire a less experienced candidate with AI skills, over a more experienced candidate without them," the report said.

Moreover, organisations that empower employees with AI tools and training will attract the best talent, and professionals who skill up in AI will have the edge.

"... This AI optimism presents a tremendous opportunity for organisations to invest in the right tools and training, to unlock efficiencies for employees and ultimately drive long-term business impact," said Irina Ghose, Managing Director, Microsoft India and South Asia.

The demand for AI expertise has seen a remarkable 17 per cent jump from last year, said Ruchee Anand, Head of Talent & Learning Solutions at LinkedIn. "As the workforce looks to tap into the benefits of AI, it's crucial for leaders to boost their organisation's AI capabilities through thoughtful investment in both technology and talent," Anand noted.

As of late last year, there has been a multi-fold increase globally in LinkedIn members adding AI skills like Copilot and ChatGPT to their profiles and a sharp increase in non-technical professionals using LinkedIn Learning courses to build their AI aptitude.

On the sidelines of the report, Microsoft announced new capabilities in Copilot for Microsoft 365 to help people get started with AI, and LinkedIn announced over 50 learning courses that are being made free to empower professionals at all levels to advance AI aptitude.