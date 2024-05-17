Swati Maliwal's FIR: 'Bibhav Kumar slapped, kicked in chest, stomach'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Swati Maliwal has brought forth grave accusations against Bibhav Kumar, an aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging a distressing episode of assault.

Recounting the horrifying ordeal, Maliwal said in her complaint that on Monday morning, she was subjected to physical violence by Kumar within the confines of Kejriwal's official residence, with the Chief Minister reportedly present on the premises.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Detailing the encounter, Maliwal claimed that Kumar slapped her 7-8 times on the face and hit her chest, stomach, and sensitive parts. "Bibhav came and started abusing and kept slapping without provocation," Maliwal said in her complaint.

"I made noise and said 'Let me go,' but he kept beating me continuously and abusing me in Hindi. He threatened, 'We will see, we will deal with it.' I informed him that I was menstruating and in considerable pain, begging him to leave me alone," the AAP leader said.

"I felt absolutely shocked and was screaming for help over and over again. In order to protect myself, I pushed him away with my legs. At that time, he pounced on me, brutally dragged and deliberately pulled my shirt up. After that, Bibhav Kumar did not relent and attacked me by kicking me in my chest, stomach, and pelvis area with his legs," she said.

Maliwal added in her complaint that she managed to run out of the house and called the police.

"I was in a terrible state of shock at this attack. I was deeply traumatised and called the 112 number and reported the incident," Maliwal stated in the FIR.

Last night, Delhi Police accompanied Maliwal to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for a medical checkup. Meanwhile, upon reaching Kumar's residence in Chandrawal Nagar, Delhi Police found that he was missing. Teams from the Crime Branch and Special Cell are currently actively searching for Kumar.

Delhi Police also filed an FIR at 8:50 pm last night under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation, insulting modesty, and assault. The filing of the FIR followed Maliwal's statement to a police team led by Additional Commissioner PS Kushwaha.

Additionally, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned Kumar for a hearing today, taking suo motu cognisance of Maliwal's allegations.

It is to be noted that Maliwal has refrained from directly accusing Kejriwal in her complaint but noted his presence during the incident. Following the police visit, Maliwal took to social media to share her ordeal and urged against politicising the issue.

"What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope that appropriate action will be taken. The last few days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed for me. Those who tried to do character assassination said that I was doing it on the instructions of a party. May God keep them happy too. An important election is underway in the country. Swati Maliwal is not important, the issues of the country are important. There is a special request to the BJP to not do politics on this incident," Maliwal posted last night on X.

The 'assault' incident has sparked a political uproar, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly condemning Kejriwal's silence. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia went as far as labelling Kejriwal the "main culprit" due to his apparent inaction during the assault.

During a press conference in Lucknow yesterday, Kejriwal evaded questions pertaining to the incident. Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh, also addressing the press, acknowledged Kumar's wrongdoing and shifted focus towards the BJP, demanding accountability for various women's issues under their governance.

The Congress, in alliance with AAP in the Opposition INDIA bloc for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, echoed similar sentiments.