Visa free travel between Russia, India likely by year end, says Russian min

Russia and China initiated their visa-free group tourist exchange on August 1 last year

putin modi
PM Narendra Modi with President of Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. (File Image)
Press Trust of India Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Consultations between Russia and India on a bilateral agreement to ease travel will begin in June, a Russian minister has said, adding that Moscow and New Delhi were set to strengthen their tourism ties by launching visa-free group tourist exchanges.

"India is at the final stage of internal state coordination," Nikita Kondratyev, director of the Russian Economic Development Ministry's Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects, was quoted by RT News as saying on Wednesday.

The minister at the sidelines of the International Economic Forum Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024 in Kazan said the first discussion on a draft agreement was scheduled to take place in June, and a signing was expected by the end of the year.

"Russia and India are set to strengthen their tourism ties as they gear up for the launch of visa-free group tourist exchanges. The first round of consultations between the two nations is scheduled for June, with an aim to finalise a bilateral agreement by the end of the year," the minister said.

Kondratyev said Russia planned to replicate the success of visa-free tourist exchanges already established with China and Iran.

Russia and China initiated their visa-free group tourist exchange on August 1 last year.

Similarly, a visa-free group tourist exchange between Russia and Iran commenced on the same date, ushering in a new era of tourism cooperation.

Topics :RussiaIndia RussiaIndian visaTravel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

