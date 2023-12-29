Most passengers back, consular help will be given to those in France: MEA

Most of the Indians who were travelling in the flight that was grounded in France have landed in India and those who remain in France will be given consular assistance if they require assistance from New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Friday.

While addressing a media briefing, Bagchi noted that the chartered flight was heading from UAE to Nicaragua. He said that the cases are being dealt with by French authorities as per their local laws.

On being asked about the passengers who were travelling in the flight heading from France to Nicaragua, he said, "As you are aware, it (flight) was grounded during a technical halt near Paris and most of them subsequently, after intervention from our embassy, consulate assistance landed back in India, in Mumbai. A few Indians, I don't have the exact numbers, could be 25, I think, as you said, but could be slightly different, stayed back there and I would have to refer you to the French authorities, to be honest, because this is being processed or the cases are being dealt by French authorities as per their local laws and I think for reasons of privacy as well as our lack of knowledge of French procedures, I would rather leave it at that."

"Most of the passengers are now back in India and as regards to the specific Indians who are there, if they require any assistance from us, actually we would extend consular assistance" he added.

The A-340 aircraft, with 303 Indian passengers, that was grounded in France over suspected human trafficking, landed in Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday. The aircraft was headed to Nicaragua but was grounded "on a technical halt" last week by authorities at the Vatry airport in France.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Embassy in France thanked the French government and the Vatry Airport authorities for their hospitality and quick resolution of the situation that allowed Indian passengers to return home. The embassy also hailed the cooperation of French authorities for working closely with the embassy team and ensuring the safe return of citizens.

Taking to X, Indian Embassy in France said, "Thank French Gov and Vatry Airport for quick resolution of the situation enabling Indian passengers to return home & hospitality. Also for working closely with embassy team, present throughout at the site to ensure welfare and smooth & safe return. Thank agencies in India, too."

The Indian Embassy in France also thanked French authorities for working through the long holiday weekend.

"Continue to work with French Gov for the welfare of the Indians currently at the Varty airport, 150 km East of Paris, & for early resolution of the situation. Embassy consular staff stationed there. Thank French authorities for working on this through the long holiday weekend," the Indian Embassy in France said in the post.