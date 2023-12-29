Home / India News / Next steps after examining ruling: MEA on Navy veterans row in Qatar

Next steps after examining ruling: MEA on Navy veterans row in Qatar

The Indian nationals, who were working with Doha-based Al Dahra Global Technologies, were taken into custody in August 2022 in a case of alleged espionage

India had moved the Court of Appeal in Qatar against the death sentence last month.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 5:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India on Friday said its next steps in the case relating to eight former Indian Navy personnel will be decided after examining the ruling of a Qatari court and discussions with the legal team handling the matter.

Qatar's Court of Appeals has commuted the death sentences handed out to the Navy veterans by another court earlier.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The interests of Indians and their family members is our foremost concern," Ministry External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

"We will be discussing the next possible steps with the legal team and the family members," he added.

Bagchi said he would not like to say anything more as the matter is sensitive.

The Indian nationals, who were working with Doha-based Al Dahra Global Technologies, were taken into custody in August 2022 in a case of alleged espionage. While the charges against them were not made public by Qatari authorities, they were sentenced to death by the Gulf country's Court of First Instance in October this year.

The private firm provided training and other services to Qatar's armed forces and security agencies.

India had moved the Court of Appeal in Qatar against the death sentence last month.

Also Read

Qatar's death penalty to Indian navy officers: What we know so far

Why Qatar awarded death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy officers; details here

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

The Qatar espionage case: Unanswered questions

Qatar death row: Indian ambassador met 8 Navy veterans, says govt

Tribals, Dalits will be eligible for pension on reaching 50 years: CM Soren

India asks Pakistan to extradite 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, confirms MEA

Year ender 2023: 10 important regulatory changes that took place in India

Israel embassy 'blast': Delhi police finds conspiracy 'proof', to lodge FIR

Sharda temple in PoK 'encroached by Pak Army', committee seeks govt's help

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :qatar diplomatic crisisMinistry of External AffairsS Jaishankarcentral government

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story