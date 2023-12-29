Home / India News / Tribals, Dalits will be eligible for pension on reaching 50 years: CM Soren

Tribals, Dalits will be eligible for pension on reaching 50 years: CM Soren

"The govt has decided to provide pension benefits to tribals and Dalits on reaching the age of 50 years. The death rate among them is high and they do not get jobs after 60 years," Soren reasoned

Soren made the announcement while addressing a function on Ranchi's Morabadi ground organised to mark the completion of four years of the JMM-led government in the state.
Press Trust of India Ranchi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 5:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday announced that tribals and Dalits in the state will be eligible for pension benefits on reaching the age of 50 years.

Soren made the announcement while addressing a function on Ranchi's Morabadi ground organised to mark the completion of four years of the JMM-led government in the state.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The government has decided to provide pension benefits to tribals and Dalits on reaching the age of 50 years. The death rate among them is high and they do not get jobs after 60 years," he reasoned.

Soren claimed that only 1.6 million people had received pension benefits in the 20 years after the formation of Jharkhand in 2000 but his government has provided pension to 36 lakh people, mostly those aged above 60 years.

"In four years of our government, we have given pension benefits to 3.6 million people above 60 years of age, widows above 18 years of age and also physically challenged persons..." he said.

Soren asserted that his government was relentlessly working for the welfare of the people and a large number of schemes were being implemented for the first time, including his government's outreach programme 'Aapki Yojna, Aapki Sarkar, Aaapke Dwar' delivering benefits of the government schemes to villagers at their doorsteps.

Also Read

Jharkhand BJP chief booked for 'derogatory' remarks against CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand HC dismisses Hemant Soren's petition against ED summons

ED issues summons to J'khand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case

Crimes against Dalits up by 46.11% since 2013, Adivasis by 48.15%: Kharge

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas: Soren urges PM Modi for special schemes for tribals

India asks Pakistan to extradite 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, confirms MEA

Year ender 2023: 10 important regulatory changes that took place in India

Israel embassy 'blast': Delhi police finds conspiracy 'proof', to lodge FIR

Sharda temple in PoK 'encroached by Pak Army', committee seeks govt's help

'Doesn't speak for party': Congress on Sam Pitroda's Ram Mandir remarks

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :JharkhandHemant SorenTribalsDalitsPensions

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story