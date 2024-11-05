MP cabinet approves 35% reservation for women in all state govt services

A cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Mantralaya in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday and the council of ministers approved 35 percent reservation for women in all the recruitments of the Madhya Pradesh government services.

After the cabinet meeting, Deputy CM of Madhya Pradesh, Rajendra Shukla told ANI, "Reservation (for women) in all recruitment under Government services in Madhya Pradesh has been increased to 35 per cent from 33 per cent. The decision was taken earlier and today it was approved by the state cabinet. It is a major step towards women empowerment in the state."

Further briefing about the cabinet decisions, Shukla told reporters that the cabinet approved to open 254 new fertiliser sales centres in the state. With this, farmers would get relief from long queues and get fertiliser easily with cash payment.

The council of ministers has given nod to establish a 660 MegaWatt critical thermal power plant in Sarni by decommissioning the earlier power plants units of total 830 MW units (two power plants of 205 MW each and another two plants of 210 MW each), Dy CM Shukla said.

He further added that the cabinet also granted permission to increase the recruitment age of Assistant Professor in Medical College to 50 years from 40 years in the state.

Dy CM Shukla also highlighted that the Regional Industrial Conclave held in Rewa was quite a successful event and around 4,000 investors and businessmen participated in the conclave. Investment proposal of worth Rs 31,000 crores was received from the conclave and it would generate over 28,000 employment opportunities in the state.

Notably, the Regional Industry Conclaves are being held in the state as a pre-event of the "Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investor Summit-2025".

GIS-2025 is proposed to be organised in Bhopal on February 7 and 8 next year. The main objective of the GIS-2025 Summit is to establish Madhya Pradesh as a favourable investment destination and to include it among the leading states of the country by highlighting the capabilities, abundant resources and favourable industrial environment of the state.

The first edition of Regional Industry Conclave was organised in Ujjain on March 1 and 2 this year. Later, the second edition was held in Jabalpur on July 20 and then third edition in Gwalior on August 28, fourth edition in Sagar on September 27 and fifth edition was held in Rewa last month on October 23.