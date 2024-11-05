Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / India may look to curb judges' arbitrary sentences for criminals

India may look to curb judges' arbitrary sentences for criminals

The pace of the trial and questions about the legal defence given to the accused fuelled concern among some rights advocates

Supreme Court, SC
The law and justice ministry will unveil its plan to the Supreme Court around December (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 2:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India plans to overhaul its criminal sentencing norms to counter accusations of arbitrary punishment, sources said, following public outrage over the 2022 rape conviction of a man within 30 minutes of trial, by a judge who handed him the death penalty. 
A higher court in the eastern state of Bihar later overturned the conviction and ordered a retrial, saying the man had been denied the opportunity to defend himself and the judge had acted in "utmost haste". 
It also called for more training for the judge. 
In response, the government plans to develop a grading system to ensure punishment matches the crime, and help standardise sentencing, so pulling the judicial system closer in line with the likes of Britain, Canada and New Zealand. 
The law and justice ministry will unveil its plan to the Supreme Court around December, after the court asked the government in May to consider adopting a comprehensive sentencing policy following the Bihar case, one source said. 
The government sources sought anonymity as they were not authorised to talk to the media. 

More From This Section

LIVE: SC overrules Allahabad HC order that had quashed UP Board of Madarsa Education Act

HC issues notice to CM, others on plea seeking transfer of MUDA case to CBI

Kerala CM writes to railway minister, cites 'safety violations' in jobs

India proposes merging regional rural banks to help them shore up capital

Finance Commission grants released for RLBs in Haryana, Tripura, Mizoram

The ministry did not respond to a request for comment. 
The source said while the plan had not been finalised, one suggestion was for a minimum punishment that will make it easier for judges, especially those in lower courts, to dole out sentences proportionate to the crime. 
The policy would cover all criminal cases but the Bihar case, dating from 2021, was tried under the Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), which prescribes punishment ranging from three years in jail to death. 
The source said lower court judges often award the harshest punishment in such cases, given the outrage around the crimes.
In 2018, another lower court judge in central India ordered death for a man accused of raping and murdering a baby girl 23 days after his arrest, amid street protests against the crime. 
The pace of the trial and questions about the legal defence given to the accused fuelled concern among some rights advocates. 
India's judicial system is straining under a backlog of tens of millions of cases, including nearly 300,000 sexual offences against children, many of them in fast-track courts set up to exclusively try incidents of sexual assault. 
In September, Reuters reported that the government had slashed its goal of swiftly setting up thousands of such fast-track courts to try sex crimes. 
The change came after states such as West Bengal, where the recent brutal rape and homicide of a doctor shook the nation, fell far short of their targets regarding such courts. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SC overturns 1978 ruling, strikes down State's power to seize pvt property

SC upholds UP Madarsa Act but terms degree provision 'unconstitutional'

UP cabinet clears new rules for DGP appointment through selection committee

SC issues directions to improve policy governing remission of convicts

SC raps Delhi govt over pollution; says firecracker ban hardly implemented

Topics :Supreme CourtIndian JudiciaryJuvenile Justice ActLaw Ministryjudges appointment

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story