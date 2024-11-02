MP CM chairs meeting amid rising death toll of elephants at Bandhavgarh

In view of the rising deaths of several elephants at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in the Umaria district, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired an emergency meeting in Bhopal on Friday.

As per the latest data, the death toll of elephants at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) rose to eight, and one elephant is undergoing treatment, said P K Verma, Deputy director of BTR on Wednesday evening.

On Tuesday four elephants, from a herd of 13 elephants, were found dead in the BTR while four others were found ill during normal patrolling. On receiving the information, the forest official reached the spot and identified that it was a herd of 13 elephants. Among them two were normal and healthy while the treatment of the remaining ill elephants was initiated, the officer said.

He further said that during the treatment three more elephants died on Tuesday night and one more died on Wednesday, taking the toll to eight.

Department of Forest, Madhya Pradesh posted on X, "Latest update on Bandhavgarh Elephant death incident. A total of eight elephants died, one is undergoing treatment, two are fully recovered by treatment and two are healthy and normal.