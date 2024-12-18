MP CM awards Rs 25.39 cr to athletes, promises statewide sports complexes

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a 'Sports Talent's Samman and Protsahan Samaroh' programme organized under the 'Jan Kalyan Parv' at TT Nagar Stadium in Bhopal on Wednesday. During the event, he awarded Rs 25.389 crores as incentives to sportspersons and distributed sports kits to encourage athletes further.

According to an official release, while addressing the program, CM Yadav said, "Players have a unique ability to showcase their talent in the best possible way, excelling across various fields. The art of achieving excellence even in challenging situations can be learned from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the leadership and guidance of PM Modi, players are achieving remarkable success and now focus directly on winning medals."

During the event, Rs 25.389 crore in incentives were distributed to 1,786 players, and sports kits were provided to support and motivate athletes.

"The state government is extending unwavering support to sportpersons at every stage. Sports have also been included in the curriculum in the new education policy, ensuring its prominence in academic development. Opportunities for career advancement have also been created for sports teachers, enabling them to receive promotions similar to those of assistant professors and higher positions in the field of higher education," the CM said.

He further noted that incentive amounts were being directly transferred to the accounts of players to aid in their training and development. This initiative aimed to empower athletes to perform at their best, bringing pride and recognition to both the state and the country.

The CM expressed confidence that the players would continue to work diligently, leveraging their talent and determination to achieve even greater success.

"There has never been any dearth of talent among the players of our country. Even when players lacked resources, talented players like Major Dhyan Chand won gold medals for the country while playing barefoot. Today, our country is emerging as a powerful country under the leadership of PM Modi. The talent of our players is coming to the fore and we are creating new records and getting medals in various sports," the Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang said that CM Yadav was a player himself; hence he understood the needs of the players. Under his leadership, continuous efforts were being made to promote sports and players in the state.

CM Yadav has given his consent to the proposal to establish a government sports complex in every assembly constituency. The plan will soon be given concrete shape, the minister added.