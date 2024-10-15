CM Mohan Yadav inaugurates four flyovers worth Rs 222.25 cr in Indore

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav dedicated four flyovers worth Rs 222.25 crore to public in Indore on Monday. The newly dedicated flyovers include Bhanwarkuan, Khajrana, Lavkush, and Futi Kothi (Sant Sewalal) flyovers. These flyovers are expected to improve traffic flow in Indore, providing lakhs of citizens with the facility of uninterrupted transportation. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Futi Kothi flyover has been named in honor of the renowned Sant Sewalal Ji Maharaj. Addressing a gathering at Futi Kothi, CM Yadav said, "A new chapter of development will be scripted by giving new impetus to progress in the state. By removing all obstacles to development, we will pave the way for the all-around advancement of the state. The all-around development of Indore and ensuring safe traffic are our priorities. Our goal is to ensure that traffic is not obstructed at any intersection in Indore and that commuters face no difficulties."

To address traffic-related issues in Indore, the Chief Minister announced plans to construct all necessary underpasses and overbridges. He also spoke about plans for sewerage line work in Indore, with an investment of Rs 400 crore.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya added, "The Futi Kothi intersection will be named Sant Sewalal Square. Underpasses and overbridges will be constructed as needed at Indore's intersections. In the next three years, an action plan will be implemented to build about 20 to 25 underpasses and overbridges. Continuous efforts are being made to improve traffic in Indore city."

More From This Section

CM Yadav first inaugurated the Futi Kothi flyover, which measures 610 meters in length and 24 meters in width. This six-lane flyover was constructed at a cost of Rs 57.70 crore.

The Bhanwarkuan flyover is 625 meters long and 24 meters wide, also featuring six lanes, and was built at a cost of Rs 55.77 crore.

Additionally, one arm each of the Lavkush Square and Khajrana Square flyovers was dedicated.

The Khajrana Square flyover, which costs Rs 41.19 crore, measures 500 meters long and 24 meters wide, while the Lavkush Square flyover, costing Rs 66.88 crore, is 675 meters long and 24 meters wide.

Both of these flyovers are also six lanes.

The construction of the other arms of these two flyovers is nearly 90 percent complete, and the remaining work will be completed soon, officials said.