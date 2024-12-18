Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / UP to surpass 1 bn tourist visits, generating Rs 3 trn revenue: Minister

UP to surpass 1 bn tourist visits, generating Rs 3 trn revenue: Minister

The Uttar Pradesh government is estimating around 45 crore visitors for Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh

varanasi
The minister highlighted the shift in public sentiment towards religion and safety in the state. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Bhadohi (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 9:51 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti and Namami Gange Minister Swatantra Dev Singh said on Wednesday that the state is on track to surpass one billion tourist visits, generating Rs 3 lakh crore in economic activity.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a 180-foot-tall Shiva temple being constructed by the Ram Janki Temple Trust, Singh credited this surge in tourism to the development of corridors across various religious sites and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"So far, 60 crore tourists have visited the state due to corridor development. Additionally, we estimate around 45 crore visitors for Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh. With these numbers, Uttar Pradesh will surpass one billion tourists," Singh said.

The minister highlighted the shift in public sentiment towards religion and safety in the state.

"After Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi took charge, people's faith in the Sanatan Dharma has grown immensely. There is also a significant social change. Today, daughters can return home with their mothers from weddings at midnight without any fear of harassment. Earlier, people avoided travelling in Haridwar at night, but now they can comfortably visit Kashi, Ayodhya, and Vrindavan at any time," he said.

Yogi AdityanathUttar Pradesh governmentUttar PradeshLucknowPrayagrajMaha Kumbh Mela

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

