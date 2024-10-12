Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Urged Centre to bring body of MP student from Russia: CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh government started efforts to bring back the body of Kumari Shrishti Sharma, who was studying in Russia, to India, Yadav said in a post on X

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhopal
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 2:43 PM IST
The Madhya Pradesh government has requested the Centre to bring back the body of a student from the state who died in an accident in Russia, said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday.

Yadav said the state government has written to the Ministry of External Affairs, seeking necessary assistance.

Madhya Pradesh government started efforts to bring back the body of Kumari Shrishti Sharma, who was studying in Russia, to India, Yadav said in a post on X.

He said the state's home department has urged the foreign ministry to help in getting the body of Shrishti Sharma, daughter of Ram Kumar Sharma.

Shrishti, a resident of Maihar district, died recently in a road accident in Russia.

The state is ready to provide all possible assistance to the family and every effort is being made to bring back the body to her hometown quickly, Yadav said.


First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

