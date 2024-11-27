MP CM Mohan Yadav engages in meetings with prominent UK industrialists

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged in extensive round table as well as one-to-one meetings with prominent UK industrialists as part of his ongoing visit to the UK, to foster direct dialogue and explore specific investment projects and various investment opportunities.

Various companies participated in the discussions. These include Indorama Group, SRAM & MRAM Group, CyanConnode, Hybrid Air Vehicles Limited, CliniSupplies, Aurora Energy Research, Elsevier, WeDeliver, Caparo, WaveSight, The Montcalm Luxury Hotels, Phyla Earth, Ampergia Ltd, Aiyana Consulting, Pangaea Data Limited, INVERGY, BEM Group Limited, Daks First, Ransat Group, COGO ECOTEC Solutions, Empati.ai, Money For Business Limited, DAM Healthcare Limited and Helion.

The active participation by the companies served to foster economic growth and explore new avenues for collaboration.

After the interactive session, it was noted that the delegation engaged in sector-specific roundtable discussions focusing on key areas such as Electric Vehicles (EV), Auto & Renewable Energy, Education, and Food Processing.

These roundtables provided a platform for in-depth discussions with industry experts, exploring advancements and investment prospects. Senior government officials from the relevant departments also joined virtually.

In addition to these meetings, members of the Indian Diaspora in the UK have praised CM Yadav's visit.

Rajesh Agarwal, former Deputy Mayor of London, spoke to ANI earlier on CM Yadav's visit. He said, "It's a great delight to have Chief Minister Mohan visiting here in London. I would love to see more investment happening from London and from the UK into Madhya Pradesh and as such this trip is of immense importance because Madhya Pradesh is growing so rapidly and is full of opportunities".

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav is currently on a seven-day visit along with a senior delegation of state officers to promote investment opportunities offered by Madhya Pradesh.

His visit has resulted in productive deliberations with various stakeholders.

The visit underscores the Madhya Pradesh government's commitment to advancing industrial development and fostering meaningful collaborations beyond investments.