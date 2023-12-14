MP CM Mohan Yadav bans meat sales in open, loudspeakers in religious places

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered a ban on the "unregulated use of loudspeakers" in religious places and other public places.

"Today we have taken several discussions during the first Cabinet meeting. We have raised the issue of meat sales in the open and have proposed to bring rules for this, in the Cabinet meeting today," MP CM Yadav said while addressing a press conference in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Guidelines for the use of loudspeakers, based on the orders of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal, were also issued for immediate implementation, he said.

A flying squad will be constituted in each district to monitor the sound levels of loudspeakers and DJ systems playing music at religious places, the official said.

An era of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan came to an end as BJP MLA Mohan Yadav took oath as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Governor Mangubhai C. Patel administered the oath of office to him at the sprawling Motilal Nehru Stadium, Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal.

Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda took the oath as deputy CMs, while former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the Assembly Speaker.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, among others, remained present at the venue.

Earlier in the day, Mohan Yadav said that the state would follow the footsteps just in the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the country.

"Madhya Pradesh will follow the footsteps just in the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the country. I come from the land of King Vikramaditya and I am committed to the progress of the state and fulfil the aspirations of crores of citizens of Madhya Pradesh. We will see the same good governance that existed during the rule of King Vikramaditya," Mohan Yadav told ANI.