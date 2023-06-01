MP 'Ladli Behna' scheme: CM gives sanction letters to four women in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday distributed sanction letters in Bhopal's Duganagar slum area to beneficiaries of his government's flagship 'Ladli Behna' scheme.

Under the scheme, eligible women beneficiaries will get Rs 1000 per month in their bank accounts from June 10th onwards, with Chouhan saying sanction letters were given at their doorstep during the day to avoid inconvenience to them of visiting government offices.

An official said the CM reached the homes of four women, identified as Sheetal Mahavar, Sushma Raikwar, Sunita Lovanshi and Ummedi Bai, and gave the sanction letters.

Hailing the scheme as one that empowers women, the CM said it will enhance their confidence and fulfil their dreams.

Lovanshi said she will spend the money on the studies of her daughter.

Chouhan also directed officials to provide adequate treatment to the family members of Ummedi Bai.

More than 1.25 crore women have enrolled for the Ladli Behna scheme.

Incidentally, the opposition Congress has said it will give Rs 1,500 per month to women if it comes to power in the Assembly polls to be held at the end of the year.