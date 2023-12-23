Home / India News / MP's e-Nagarpalika portal suffers cyber attack, data corrupted: Officials

MP's e-Nagarpalika portal suffers cyber attack, data corrupted: Officials

Information Technology experts have not found any trace of data leak due to the attack, other officials said

The cyber attackers have corrupted the entire data of all 413 cities
Press Trust of India Bhopal

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 6:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Madhya Pradesh's e-Nagarpalika portal, which is the online civic tax payment software covering 413 towns and cities in the state, has suffered a cyber attack, leading to corruption of data, a senior official said on Saturday.

Offline data, of which back-up is created on tapes every three days, is safe, he added.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The portal oversees the mechanism by which citizens of these civic bodies get online services like birth and death as well as marriage certificates, payment of property, water and sanitation taxes, among others.

"Following the attack, the e-Nagarpalika portal has been shut till Tuesday. Civic bodies have been told to work offline till the restoration of the system," said Neeraj Mandloi, the Principal Secretary of the state's Urban Administration and Housing Department.

"The cyber attackers have corrupted the entire data of all 413 cities, but offline data, of which backup is taken on tapes every 3 days, is safe," Mandloi informed.

Information Technology experts have not found any trace of data leak due to the attack, other officials said.

They added that the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, or CERT-In, which is the national nodal agency for responding to to computer security incidents, the state's cyber police and the Madhya Pradesh State Electronic Development Corporation Limited are making efforts to restart the portal.

Also Read

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan allocates portfolios to 3 new ministers

India making border infra robust with seriousness it deserves: Jaishankar

TN CM announces Rs 8.68 cr to provide cash aid to families hit by oil spill

J-K govt to give compensation, jobs to kin of 3 civilians killed in Poonch

Land for job scam: Tejashwi allowed to travel to Australia, New Zealand

After Punia, Deaflympics gold winner Virender Singh to return Padma Shri

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Madhya Pradesh govtMadhya Pradeshpayment systemsDigital payment problemsCyber fraud

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story