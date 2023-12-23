Home / India News / TN CM announces Rs 8.68 cr to provide cash aid to families hit by oil spill

TN CM announces Rs 8.68 cr to provide cash aid to families hit by oil spill

As a result of the oil slick and seepage, boats and nets in fishing villages in north Chennai were affected

Stalin directed authorities to disburse Rs 10,000 to each of the 787 affected boats
Press Trust of India Chennai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 5:51 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday ordered cash assistance ranging between Rs 7,500 and Rs 12,500 to 9,001 families affected by the oil spill in north Chennai areas.

Also, Stalin directed authorities to disburse Rs 10,000 to each of the 787 affected boats.

Due to cyclone Michaung triggered rains and resultant floods here early this month, oil spillage surfaced in Kosasthalai river/the Ennore creek. Oil mixed with flood water and it spread further reaching the creek area.

In this regard, the government said it took swift initiatives to remove the oil spillage. The oil spill originated from the area where the Chennai Petrochemical Corporation Limited's refinery is located in north Chennai.

As a result of the oil slick and seepage, boats and nets in fishing villages in north Chennai were affected.

An official release said, the affected villages were Kattukkuppam, Sivanpadaikuppam, Ennore Kuppam, Mugadwarakuppam, Thazhankuppam, Nettukuppam, VOC Nagar, Ulaganathapuram and Sathyavanimuthu Nagar.

Also, the livelihoods of fishermen were affected as they could not pursue fishing activities.

Against this background, the government announced financial redress and said each of the 2,301 families in such fishing hamlets would be provided Rs 12,500 and Rs 10,000 shall be disbursed for each of the 787 affected boats and Rs three crore has been released. The cash assistance to fishers are being credited to their bank accounts.

As regards the 6,700 families in other areas of north Chennai affected by the oil spill and seepage, the government said each family would be provided Rs 7,500 assistance and Rs 5.02 crore has been earmarked. "The cash assistance will be directed transferred to their bank accounts."

In total, 9,001 families in north Chennai affected by the oil spill would be receiving the aid and Rs 8.68 crore is the aggregate amount set apart.

The cash aid, in the wake of oil spill is over and above the Rs 6,000 cash assistance already provided by the government to flood-hit families.

Topics :M K StalinTamil Nadu governmentTamil Naduoil spillage

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 5:51 PM IST

