Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection Day 5: Earnings may drop further

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's Mr and Mrs Mahi slipped further on the fourth day (Monday) at the box office. It managed to mint only Rs. 2.15 crore at the box office on Day 4. The movie started well at the box office as it managed to mint Rs 6.75 crore on opening day which is the single highest day collection as well, however, the number dropped thereafter.

The movie is close to crossing the Rs 20 crore mark. Sharan Sharma directed Mr and Mrs Mahi released in theatres on May 31, the movie was produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.

Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 5

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie collection is expected to remain low on day 5 (Tuesday) as it is election result day as well. The movie had a good start when it minted Rs 4.6 crore at the box office, but it observed a drop of 31.85 per cent and collected Rs 4.6 crore on Day 2 ( Saturday).

It returned to track as the number surged by 19.57 per cent and the movie garnered Rs 5.5 crore. However, it observed a significant drop on Day 4 (Monday) by 60.91 per cent and collected only Rs 2.15 crore.

The total collection of the movie currently stands at Rs 19 crore net in India and 22.15 crore gross.

The movie is the second collection of Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, who last appeared in Roohi (2021). It is also the second collaboration between Sharan Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor as the last worked in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020).

About Mr and Mrs Mahi

Mr and Mrs Mahi is a Hindi-language romantic sports drama movie directed by Sharan Sharma and produced under the banner of Zee Studios and Dharma Productions. The movie garnered mixed reaction and hit theatres on May 31, 2024.

The movie revolves around a married couple Mahendra, a failed cricketer, and Mahima, a doctor. They soon discover their common love and passion for cricket. Eventually, Mr Mahi discovered a talent in his wife when he saw her smashing tennis ball sixes. Mr Mahi encouraged his wife to choose cricket as her career and, thereafter, she left her job to become a professional cricketer.