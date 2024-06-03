Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 4: Earnings rise to over 16 crore

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Mr and Mrs Mahi is going good at the box office. The movie has minted over Rs 16 crore so far

Mr and Mrs Mahi

Mr and Mrs Mahi

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's Mr and Mrs Mahi is on the right track as the movie garnered close to 17 crores in its opening weekend. The movie managed to receive positive reviews and exceeded its expectations in terms of box office collection. The movie hit theatres on May 31, 2024 and is directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 4

Rajkummar Rao-starrer Mr and Mrs Mahi is expected to witness a drop in its day 4 collection due to the working day, Monday. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The movie minted Rs 6.75 crore on its opening day and then the movie observed a 31.85 per cent drop in its collection and earned Rs 4.6 crore on the second day. On the third day, which was a Sunday, the movie's collections surged by 19.57 per cent to Rs 5.5 crore. 

On Monday so far, the movie has minted Rs 0.74 crore on its fourth day and it is expected that the number will surge by the end of the day.

The total collection of the movie currently stands at Rs 16.85 crore net in India.

What is the cast of Mr and Mrs Mahi?

The cast of Mr and Mrs Mahi includes Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Zarina Wahab, Arjit Taneja, and Yamini Das in pivotal roles.

Mr and Mrs Mahi movie plot

The movie tells the story of couple Mahendra, a failed cricketer, and Mahima, a doctor. They both soon discover their common love and passion, i.e., Cricket. Mr Mahi discovers that his wife is exceptionally good at cricket when he sees her smashing tennis ball sixes. She eventually quits her profession and embarks on her journey as a professional cricketer. 

About Mr and Mrs Mahi

Mr and Mrs Mahi is an romantic sports drama movie directed by Sharan Sharma and it is produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions. It was announced in November 2021 and its filming took place from May 2022 to May 2024. The movie hit theatres on May 31, 2024.
Topics : Entertainment Indian Box Office Bollywood Bollywood box office

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon