Lok Sabha elections 2024: Ram Mandir magic fades? BJP trailing in Ayodhya

Lok Sabha elections: The Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, which is the centre of the temple politics of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, has given an edge to the Samajwadi Party in the Lok Sabha elections result, the early voting trend showed as of 12 pm on Tuesday.

The early trends showed that Samajwadi Party's Awadesh Prasad is leading on the seat by a narrow margin of 7,000 votes. BJP's Lallu Singh is trailing.

The BJP is aiming for a hat trick from this key UP seat. The Modi government has been strongly emphasising on promoting Hindu cultural heritage, which is a central aspect of their election campaign, resonating strongly with supporters of Hindu nationalism.'

In terms of overall trends, the Election Commission's website showed that the SP is leading at 36 seats, of which there are 80 seats in the state. Party heavyweights Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav are also comfortably leading at Kannauj and Mainpuri strongholds.

The BJP is leading on 34 seats while the Congress is leading on seven constituencies. Senior leader Rahul Gandhi is poised to further his party's legacy at the Raebareli constituency, where he is leading by a margin of 145,254.

Modi is leading in the Varanasi constituency by a margin of 75,164 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won 62 seats and its ally Apna Dal(S) two. This time, the BJP may win fewer seats.

The BJP has contested 75 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state this time. Alliance partners Apna Dal (Sonelal) contested from the Mirzapur and Robertsganj (SC) seats, the SBSP from Ghosi, and the RLD from Bijnor and Baghpat.