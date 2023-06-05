Mukhtar Ansari gets life imprisonment: What is Awadhesh Rai murder case?



Awadhesh Rai was the older brother of Congress leader Ajay Rai. Awadhesh Rai was shot and killed at the age of 30 outside his home in Maldiya, Varanasi. Mukhtar Ansari, a gangster who later became a politician, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for his involvement in the murder of Awadhesh Rai in 1991 by a court in Varanasi.

The case

The incident is known as the Awadhesh Rai murder case. It took place on August 3, 1991. According to the prosecution, Awadhesh was standing outside his house in the Maldiya area of Varanasi when a group of attackers arrived in a car and shot him. Ajay Rai and his associate Vijay Pandey were present at the scene and rushed Awadhesh to the hospital, but unfortunately, he was declared dead upon arrival.



Ajay Rai is known for his influence in the local area and had previously been associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Congress candidate from Varanasi in the Lok Sabha elections of 2014 and 2019. Ajay Rai, who witnessed the shooting, filed a complaint with the police at the Chetganj police station. The complaint named five individuals: Mukhtar Ansari, Abdul Kalam, Bheem Singh, Kamlesh Singh, and Rakesh Kumar Srivastava. Ajay Rai specifically accused Mukhtar Ansari and his associates of shooting his brother.

The prosecution and conviction of Mukhtar Ansari

Alok Chandra, the former government counsel who handled the case, stated that the murder was the result of a local dispute for dominance or control.