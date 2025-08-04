Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari arrested in Lucknow on forgery charges

Umar Ansari, son of late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly submitting forged documents in court in a bid to recover his father's seized properties.
According to a statement issued by the Superintendent of Police, Ghazipur, the properties were seized under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act.
A petition was filed in the court seeking the release of the properties belonging to the jailed gangster who had died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda in March this year.
It is alleged that Umar Ansari intended to secure illegal gains and submitted forged documents reportedly bearing the fake signatures of his mother, Afshan Ansari, in the court, the statement said. Afshan Ansari is currently absconding and carries a reward of ₹50,000 on her head.
"Upon learning of the fraudulent activity, a case was registered against Umar Ansari at the Mohammadabad police station, with charges filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," read the statement.
Umar Ansari has been arrested, and a further probe is underway, the statement added.
According to police sources, a team of Ghazipur police arrested Umar Ansari from Lucknow.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
