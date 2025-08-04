Home / India News / Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari arrested in Lucknow on forgery charges

Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari arrested in Lucknow on forgery charges

It is alleged that Umar Ansari intended to secure illegal gains and submitted forged documents reportedly bearing the fake signatures of his mother

arrest
Umar Ansari, son of late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was arrested on Sunday. Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 6:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Umar Ansari, son of late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly submitting forged documents in court in a bid to recover his father's seized properties.

According to a statement issued by the Superintendent of Police, Ghazipur, the properties were seized under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act.

A petition was filed in the court seeking the release of the properties belonging to the jailed gangster who had died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda in March this year.

It is alleged that Umar Ansari intended to secure illegal gains and submitted forged documents reportedly bearing the fake signatures of his mother, Afshan Ansari, in the court, the statement said. Afshan Ansari is currently absconding and carries a reward of ₹50,000 on her head.

"Upon learning of the fraudulent activity, a case was registered against Umar Ansari at the Mohammadabad police station, with charges filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," read the statement.

Umar Ansari has been arrested, and a further probe is underway, the statement added.

According to police sources, a team of Ghazipur police arrested Umar Ansari from Lucknow.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi, Amit Shah meet President Murmu separately at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Shivraj Chouhan echoes PM's call, urges citizens to use indigenous products

Uttar Pradesh govt's $1 trillion target gets economic advisory support

Premium

Of migrants, mother tongue, and Mamata Banerjee's move in West Bengal

Premium

Land pooling policy: Punjab govt's urbanisation push faces rural resistance

Topics :forgeryLucknowUttar Pradesh

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 6:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story