PM Modi, Amit Shah meet President Murmu separately at Rashtrapati Rhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu separately within hours at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

It was not known the reasons behind the subsequent meetings of the prime minister and the home minister with the President.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on 'X'.

Hours later, the Rashtrapati Bhavan again wrote on 'X', "Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan." The home minister also wrote on 'X' sharing a picture of his meeting with President Murmu. "Called on Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji at Rashtrapati Bhavan." However, there is no words so far from the prime minister's office.

This was the first meeting of the prime minister with the President after his recent visit to the United Kingdom and the Maldives. The meetings came against the backdrop of the logjam in Parliament over the Opposition's demand for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Except discussions in both Houses on Operation Sindoor, Parliament has seen little business ever since the Monsoon session began on July 21. Also, the Lok Sabha last week approved the extension of the President's rule in Manipur for six more months, while the Rajya Sabha is yet to take up the motion for discussion. The President's rule was imposed in the Northeastern state on February 13.