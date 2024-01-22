'Mukhya Yajman' PM Modi leads 'pran pratishtha' at Ram mandir. See pics

The child-like idol of Lord Ram was consecrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel were also present inside the sanctum sanctorum during the rituals.
‘Mukhya Yajman’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi was photographed as he entered the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram mandir for the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony on January 22 (Photo: PTI)
PM Modi can be seen performing the rituals inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple (Photo: PTI)
PM Modi showered flowers and offered prayers to Ram Lalla after the unveiling of the idol's face (Photo: PTI)
PM Modi offers prayers before the idol of Ram Lalla during the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya (Photo: PTI)
PM Modi offered 'sashtang pranam' in front of the Ram Lalla idol after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony (Photo: PTI)